Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 03:00
Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure
0min
Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

Amid numerous rumors suggesting a potential closure of Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, there is no truth to these claims.

The airport remains operational, accommodating both departing and arriving passengers, although it is functioning at reduced capacity.

The situation has arisen as many airlines have suspended flights, placing additional pressure on Middle East Airlines (MEA).

Lebanon News

Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanon

Airport

Middle East Airlines

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Two young girls rescued alive from the rubble of a building in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Parliament Speaker Berri mourns Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

