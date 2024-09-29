News
Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure
Amid numerous rumors suggesting a potential closure of Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, there is no truth to these claims.
The airport remains operational, accommodating both departing and arriving passengers, although it is functioning at reduced capacity.
The situation has arisen as many airlines have suspended flights, placing additional pressure on Middle East Airlines (MEA).
Lebanon News
Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanon
Airport
Middle East Airlines
Next
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
Previous
