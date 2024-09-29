News
Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 12:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry
Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli airstrikes killed 21 people on Sunday in east Lebanon, which has been hit by a wave of attacks for nearly a week.
"The Israeli enemy raids on Baalbek-Hemel have killed 21 people and wounded 47," the ministry said, giving a provisional toll, as an AFP journalist reported heavy raids Sunday in the Baalbek area.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Strikes
Baalbek-Hemel
Lebanon
Kill
Health
Ministry
