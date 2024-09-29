Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli airstrikes killed 21 people on Sunday in east Lebanon, which has been hit by a wave of attacks for nearly a week.

"The Israeli enemy raids on Baalbek-Hemel have killed 21 people and wounded 47," the ministry said, giving a provisional toll, as an AFP journalist reported heavy raids Sunday in the Baalbek area.


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Baalbek-Hemel

Lebanon

Kill

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah's leader killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early Friday morning: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 356, including 24 children: Health ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 182 killed, 727 injured in ongoing Israeli strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:07

Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies

LBCI
World News
14:37

French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:39

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Lebanon's Health Minister: Health sector is doing well; emergency plan has achieved desired results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:39

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:01

Israel had real-time intelligence Nasrallah would be at meeting: Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk in Israeli airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More