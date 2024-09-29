Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 14:11
High views
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health released an update on Sunday regarding Israel's attack on Ain El Delb, a village in the Sidon District, reporting that the death toll has risen to 32, with 53 others injured.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ain El Delb

Israel

