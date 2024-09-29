News
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 14:11
Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health released an update on Sunday regarding Israel's attack on Ain El Delb, a village in the Sidon District, reporting that the death toll has risen to 32, with 53 others injured.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ain El Delb
Israel
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
Lebanon News
16:00
Middle East News
15:43
World News
15:07
Middle East News
14:53
Lebanon News
16:00
Middle East News
15:43
World News
15:07
Middle East News
14:53
Middle East News
2024-09-09
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Lebanon News
19:06
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon News
17:39
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanon News
04:52
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
