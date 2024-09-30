Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated that "the key to a solution lies in stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and returning to the call made by the United States, France, with the support of the European Union and Arab and foreign countries for a ceasefire."



During his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Mikati stated, "The priority is to implement United Nations Resolution 1701."



For his part, the French Foreign Minister emphasized "the priority of electing a president and working to halt armed confrontations."



He affirmed that "France supports Lebanon and its people on all levels and is very interested in supporting the army and assisting it in these critical circumstances."