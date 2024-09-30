News
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 05:07
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
Israeli Channel 12 reported Monday that several rockets launched from Lebanon struck northern Israel, resulting in fires breaking out in the affected areas.
Additionally, Channel 13 reported that a total of 35 rockets were detected being fired from Lebanon toward multiple locations in northern Israel.
