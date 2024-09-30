Kremlin: Russia condemns assassination of Secretary-General of Hezbollah

The Kremlin condemned on Monday the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Nasrallah's death has severely destabilized the Middle East region.



He added that the bombing of residential areas in Lebanon has caused significant human casualties and could lead to a humanitarian disaster similar to that which occurred in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters