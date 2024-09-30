Fly Dubai cancels flights to Beirut until October 3

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 06:40
High views
LBCI
Fly Dubai cancels flights to Beirut until October 3
0min
Fly Dubai cancels flights to Beirut until October 3

Emirati air carrier Fly Dubai has canceled flights from Dubai to Beirut until October 3, Reuters reported on Monday citing the airline spokesperson.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Fly Dubai

Flights

Beirut

Airport

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon
Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense
