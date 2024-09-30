Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 19:17
High views
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
0min
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army stated that based on a decision from the political leadership, it launched a "precise and targeted" ground operation in southern Lebanon against targets and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several border villages. 

"These areas pose an immediate and real threat to Israeli towns along the northern border," claimed a statement posted by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee. 

The phases of the campaign were approved and are being carried out in accordance with the political leadership's decision. Additionally, the statement said that "Operation Northern Arrows" will continue based on the situation's assessment, alongside fighting in Gaza and other fronts.

The army statement also said that it will continue to fight to achieve the goals of the war.
 

