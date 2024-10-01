PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon's humanitarian crisis

2024-10-01 | 04:21
PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon&#39;s humanitarian crisis
PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon's humanitarian crisis

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, have launched an urgent appeal for $426 million to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

