PM Mikati calls for urgent support to address humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed the ongoing efforts, in collaboration with United Nations agencies, to secure the basic needs of displaced Lebanese, "as we have done throughout all the difficult phases Lebanon has faced."



He is holding a meeting with UN agencies and ambassadors from donor countries as part of the government's response plan to the displacement crisis resulting from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



Mikati expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from the United Nations and emphasized the importance of assistance from Arab countries and other allies.



Here's the translation:



He added, "We urgently call for more support to enhance our ongoing efforts in providing essential assistance to displaced civilians."



In cooperation and partnership with UN agencies, he announced the establishment of a clear, practical framework to ensure the rapid, efficient, and transparent delivery of humanitarian aid.



Mikati urged continued solidarity with Lebanon and assistance in ensuring the dignity and safety of the Lebanese people until they can return safely to their homes and towns.