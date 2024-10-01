The media office of the Ministry of Public Health reminded the public of the medical care services provided to the displaced.



It urged them to contact the ministry via hotline 1787, with the additional hotline 1214 also designated for this purpose.



Both numbers are dedicated to serving the displaced and responding to inquiries related to the healthcare services they require, as outlined below:



- Directing patients in need of dialysis to specialized centers.



- Assisting cancer patients receiving radiation therapy by referring them to day treatment units in hospitals near their current locations and ensuring they receive their cancer medications, which were previously obtained from pharmacies. Patients can contact the hotline 1787 or the dedicated number 1214 for cancer-related assistance.



- Providing follow-up care for pregnant women.



The statement noted that "teams from the ministry will visit displaced people in shelters to fill out forms regarding their healthcare needs, ensuring that there are no gaps in the medical services they require."