PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 10:38
High views
PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon
PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his gratitude to Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for their ongoing efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon and for the support they are providing to help the country navigate its current hardships.

Mikati received a phone call from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who conveyed her nation's full solidarity with Lebanon. She reaffirmed Italy's continued diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and protect civilians, stating that Italy is ready to contribute to relief efforts in collaboration with United Nations organizations.

Mikati also spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who expressed "Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon and its readiness to provide all necessary assistance to help the Lebanese people cope with the devastating consequences of the Israeli assault."

In another call, Mikati was contacted by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, who reiterated Jordan's firm stance in support of Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, condemning the Israeli aggression. 

He conveyed King Abdullah II's directives to provide all possible aid to Lebanon and emphasized the need for the international community to act swiftly to secure an immediate ceasefire.

Safadi also underscored Jordan's backing of Lebanon's call for the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, as expressed by Prime Minister Mikati.

