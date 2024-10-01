Ali Hamie: Planes allowed to take off towards the west after coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities

The media office of the caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced that "based on the recommendation of officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, planes will be allowed to take off towards the west after coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities.''



The statement added, ''This will continue until the situation and developments are assessed to make the appropriate decision that ensures the safety of air traffic in Lebanese airspace, in accordance with international standards and regulations."