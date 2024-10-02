10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours

2024-10-01 | 20:19
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours
0min
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli army carried out ten airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs within approximately two hours early Wednesday. 
 
The strikes include the areas of Hadath, Chouaifet El Aamroussieh, Haret Hreik, and Chiyah.

Israeli

Airstrikes

Target

Beirut

Suburbs

