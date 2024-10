LBCI sources reported Wednesday that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at the Lebanese Army while soldiers attempted to reopen a road between Kawkaba and Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, which had been blocked due to recent Israeli shelling.



One of the missiles exploded, resulting in minor injuries to a soldier.

However, the Lebanese Army later issued a statement confirming that a soldier was injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack while an army unit was working to open the Marjaayoun-Hasbaya road in South Lebanon at the entrance to the town of Kawkaba to secure the passage of citizens.