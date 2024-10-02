Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round

2024-10-02 | 07:23
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round

Hezbollah Media Relations Office chief Mohammad Afif stated Wednesday that the recent clashes with Israeli forces are just "the first round." 

He emphasized the group's preparedness, declaring that Hezbollah has "enough fighters, weapons, and ammunition to defeat Israel." 

These remarks follow an infiltration of the Israeli army into Lebanese territory, with clashes intensifying at the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
