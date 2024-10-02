Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that its fighters ambushed an Israeli force attempting to flank the town of Yaroun from the direction of the surrounding forest.



According to the group’s statement, a special explosive device was detonated, resulting in casualties among the Israeli soldiers.



The statement claimed that all members of the force were either killed or wounded during the attack.



In a separate development, Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for an aerial attack on an Israeli artillery position in Neve Ziv.



Hezbollah stated that a squadron of assault drones was used to strike the position, and the targets were hit with precision.