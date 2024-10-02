Hezbollah announced in successive statements that it thwarted Israeli infiltration attempts into Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported the deaths of eight of its soldiers after these operations.



On Wednesday, Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that its fighters destroyed "three Merkava tanks with guided missiles as they advanced toward the border village of Maroun El Ras," where the group had earlier announced that it was engaged in clashes with infiltrating Israeli forces.



In a separate statement, the group said its members targeted "a Zionist force that infiltrated a house on the outskirts of the border town of Kfarkela" using "a pre-prepared explosive device before hitting them with a barrage of weapons and rocket shells, causing casualties among its members."



It also reported targeting Israeli forces "in the orchards of Metula with artillery and rocket fire."



Hezbollah clarified that its fighters also "fired a surface-to-air missile at an enemy helicopter in the airspace over the Beit Hillel settlement, forcing it to leave immediately."