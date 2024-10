The Bachoura area, a neighborhood in Beirut, was struck by an Israeli airstrike early Thursday.



Preliminary reports suggest that a residential building housing the Islamic Health Organization was targeted in the attack.

At least five people were killed and 11 others were injured after the strike that hit the area near downtown Beirut.



Late on Wednesday, residents of Beirut awoke to the sound of loud explosions, later confirmed to be from heavy Israeli airstrikes. For the second time, the city was targeted outside the known "rules of engagement," as Israel typically strikes the Beirut southern suburbs.

However, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel used internationally prohibited phosphorous bombs during its strike on Bachoura in Beirut that targeted Hezbollah's Islamic Health Organization. Israeli warplanes also conducted an airstrike on an apartment in the Cola area of Beirut early Monday, killing leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).