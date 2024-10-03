Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 22:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage

According to the National News Agency, Hezbollah announced that it targeted Israeli forces' movements in the Misgav Am settlement with a barrage of rockets.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israel

Settlements

Barrage Rockets

LBCI Next
Australia helps hundreds of its citizens leave Lebanon, thousands remain
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

LBCI
Middle East News
01:25

Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Israeli army reports sirens heard near Gaza amid ongoing tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Israeli army warns residents of evacuated Lebanese villages to stay away amid ongoing airstrikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Israeli army warns residents of evacuated Lebanese villages to stay away amid ongoing airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Australia helps hundreds of its citizens leave Lebanon, thousands remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:58

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage

LBCI
Middle East News
23:39

Israeli UN envoy warns of 'strong and painful' response, citing ability to reach any target in Middle East: CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More