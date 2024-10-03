Hezbollah repels Israeli army advance at Fatima Gate

Hezbollah announced that it successfully repelled an attempt by Israeli army forces to advance at the Fatima Gate, a significant crossing point on the Lebanon-Israel border, using artillery shells.



In addition, the group claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli army gathering in the Yir'on settlement with a barrage of rockets.



Hezbollah also reported that it struck a gathering of Israeli forces between Shtula and Al-Rahib with another barrage of rockets.