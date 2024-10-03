Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 16:19
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

Multiple Israeli strikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday.
 
These latest airstrikes come amid a new evacuation warning issued by Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, calling on residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate, specifically the Borj El Brajneh area.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Strikes

Lebanon

Beirut

Southern Suburbs

Israeli army reports about 15 Hezbollah members killed in Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon
