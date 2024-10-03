Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 17:38
High views
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry released a statement detailing the casualties from Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours. 

The strikes hit several regions in South Lebanon, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, Mount Lebanon, and the Lebanese capital Beirut.
 
The total of people killed has reached 37 with 151 people wounded.
Medical teams and emergency services continue to respond to the aftermath of these attacks.

