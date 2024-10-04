News
Ali Hamie to Reuters: Israeli strike cuts off escape route to Syria
Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 01:14
Ali Hamie to Reuters: Israeli strike cuts off escape route to Syria
Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters that an Israeli strike occurred on Friday morning near the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, cutting off a road used by hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Israeli bombardment in recent days.
Hamie explained that the strike occurred inside Lebanese territory just after the border crossing. He mentioned that it created a four-meter-wide crater.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Ali Hamie
Syria
Lebanon
Israel
Strike
