News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army: 250 Hezbollah casualties reported since ground operation began
Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army: 250 Hezbollah casualties reported since ground operation began
Reuters reported on Friday that the Israeli army stated approximately 250 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the ground operation.
The Israeli army also mentioned, "We are still assessing the damage caused by the targeting of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut last night [Thursday]."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Ground Operation
Next
Nine killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli army reports about 15 Hezbollah members killed in Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli army reports about 15 Hezbollah members killed in Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing
0
Lebanon News
09:34
UK announces additional £10 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:34
UK announces additional £10 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's public works minister calls on international community to protect crossings
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's public works minister calls on international community to protect crossings
0
Middle East News
08:25
Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon
Middle East News
08:25
Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
0
Lebanon Economy
02:39
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:39
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:13
Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
06:13
Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike
2
Lebanon News
17:26
Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah
Lebanon News
17:26
Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah
3
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
5
Lebanon News
18:33
Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents
Lebanon News
18:33
Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents
6
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel
8
Lebanon News
17:53
Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:53
Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More