Israeli army: 250 Hezbollah casualties reported since ground operation began

Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 09:17
High views
Israeli army: 250 Hezbollah casualties reported since ground operation began
0min
Israeli army: 250 Hezbollah casualties reported since ground operation began

Reuters reported on Friday that the Israeli army stated approximately 250 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the ground operation.

The Israeli army also mentioned, "We are still assessing the damage caused by the targeting of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut last night [Thursday]."
 

