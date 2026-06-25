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Paris hospitals face 'saturation' in heatwave: Official
World News
25-06-2026 | 14:08
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Paris hospitals face 'saturation' in heatwave: Official
French authorities said hospitals in and around Paris were overwhelmed amid a record-breaking heatwave, adding that consumption and sales of alcohol would be banned from Friday.
"We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities," Paris police prefect Patrice Faure said, adding that "the number of hospitalisations keeps increasing."
Alcohol consumption and sales will be banned in the French capital from Friday, he said.
AFP
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