UK announces additional £10 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

On Friday, the UK announced that it is increasing its humanitarian support for Lebanon with an additional £10 million "to respond to the mass displacement of people, as well as the growing number of civilian casualties."



According to a press release, the aid package comes amid grave concerns over the lack of shelter and reduced access to clean water, hygiene, and healthcare.



"It will be delivered through trusted humanitarian organizations, who have a long-established presence delivering aid within Lebanon," it said.



Anneliese Dodds, Minister of State for Development and Minister of State for Women and Equalities, said: "The human cost of the conflict in Lebanon is clear for all to see. This additional funding from the UK will help to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, providing relief for people displaced by the continuing violence."



"The only way to truly address the growing humanitarian crisis is an immediate ceasefire adhered to by both sides. We continue to urge British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately," Dodds stated.