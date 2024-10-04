Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing

According to available data, Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, noted that around 70,000 citizens crossed into Syria via the Masnaa Border Crossing, urging the international community to recognize its significant responsibilities and obligations.



During a Friday meeting, both Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Hamie reviewed the general situation and recent developments, particularly those related to land, air, and sea facilities.



After the meeting, Hamie stated, "In light of the current situation and the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, we informed Speaker Berri about operations at all land, sea, and air facilities, primarily at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport."



"We also discussed the mechanisms currently in place for all maritime facilities regarding the import and export of goods, especially food supplies, which are essential for the daily lives of the Lebanese people."



The discussions also focused on the recent developments across land crossings, with the latest being the bombing of the Masnaa Border Crossing, which is "the main passage between Lebanon and Syria and is now a humanitarian corridor."



He added, "It is evident that we are moving toward a land and air blockade," and questioned, "Where is the international community in all of this?