Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing

Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese minister urges global action as 70,000 Lebanese citizens cross into Syria via Masnaa Border Crossing

According to available data, Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, noted that around 70,000 citizens crossed into Syria via the Masnaa Border Crossing, urging the international community to recognize its significant responsibilities and obligations.

During a Friday meeting, both Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Hamie reviewed the general situation and recent developments, particularly those related to land, air, and sea facilities. 

After the meeting, Hamie stated, "In light of the current situation and the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, we informed Speaker Berri about operations at all land, sea, and air facilities, primarily at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport."

"We also discussed the mechanisms currently in place for all maritime facilities regarding the import and export of goods, especially food supplies, which are essential for the daily lives of the Lebanese people."

The discussions also focused on the recent developments across land crossings, with the latest being the bombing of the Masnaa Border Crossing, which is "the main passage between Lebanon and Syria and is now a humanitarian corridor."

He added, "It is evident that we are moving toward a land and air blockade," and questioned, "Where is the international community in all of this?
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ali Hamie

Syria

Masnaa Border Crossing

Nabih Berri

LBCI Next
Nine killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Israeli army strikes tunnel from Lebanon to Syria, claims it was used for weapons smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Ali Hamie to Reuters: Israeli strike cuts off escape route to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:26

Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Three explosive devices set off by Hezbollah amid Israeli infiltration attempts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Targeting presumed new chief Safieddine: Israel's 73-ton strike signifies new escalation in Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Hezbollah's 'bold moves': Escalation targets key Israeli locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Hezbollah rescuers say 11 personnel killed in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
World News
2024-10-03

Biden says 'nothing going to happen' Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:33

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:15

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More