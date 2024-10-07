Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi visits Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 05:11
High views
Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi visits Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression
2min
Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi visits Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Beirut on Monday, initiating a solidarity visit aimed at addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

His visit, directed by King Abdullah II, includes meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Safadi's trip is part of Jordan's continued support for Lebanon as he seeks to discuss efforts to halt the violence and explore ways to assist the country in facing its current challenges.

He arrived on a Jordanian Armed Forces plane carrying 13 tons of food, relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment. This marks the seventh aid flight from Jordan to Lebanon since September 18, 2024.

During his visit, Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering solidarity with Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of the country's security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens.

Furthermore, he condemned the Israeli attacks and expressed Jordan's commitment to supporting the rebuilding of Lebanon's national institutions.

In previous statements, Safadi stressed the urgency for the international community to take immediate action to stop the aggression against Lebanon and fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon News

Jordan

Ayman Safadi

Lebanon

Israel

War

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Makary: Lebanon committed to French-American ceasefire initiative
