Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, speaking from the Grand Serail in Beirut, reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Lebanon, stating that his country will continue to provide aid amidst the current crisis.



Safadi expressed Jordan's support for Lebanon's efforts to stabilize its internal political situation and encouraged the election of a new president, emphasizing that Jordan does not interfere in this process.



"The aggression must end immediately, and the international community must enforce a ceasefire on Israel in both Gaza and Lebanon," Safadi said, adding that Jordan is ready to offer further assistance in facing the ongoing aggression and the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.



He also stressed that Jordan would not allow any threats to its airspace or national security, a message that has been clearly conveyed to both Israel and Iran.



Safadi blamed the current violence and escalating tensions squarely on Israel, stating that it is accountable for the situation and any further escalations in the region.