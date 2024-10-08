Hezbollah launches heavy rocket attack on Haifa, Israel reports damage

Hezbollah announced Tuesday a significant rocket strike targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa and Krayot.



The Israeli army confirmed that around 105 rockets were launched from South Lebanon towards the Haifa Bay area in two waves.



Due to the barrage, the Israeli Channel 12 reported damage to a multi-story building in Kiryat Yam, located in Haifa Bay.



Meanwhile, the National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli airstrikes targeted an area near Hiram Hospital in the southern town of Aabbasiyyeh. The strike occurred during a funeral procession, but no injuries were reported.