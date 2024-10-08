UNICEF provides medical supplies for Lebanon, more in the coming days

UNICEF said in a statement that it is providing 167 metric tons of medical supplies for about two million people affected by the rapidly escalating conflict in Lebanon, especially women and children.



In the statement, UNICEF explained that it had delivered 67 metric tons of medical supplies in the past three days by land and air routes. These supplies, procured through funding support from the United Kingdom, boost the resources available to health teams to sustain regular services and treat the rising number of people requiring medical assistance due to the conflict.



According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 2,083 people have been killed in the past year, including more than 127 children.



"The 67 metric tons of supplies include a UNICEF-chartered plane carrying 25 metric tons of medication and medical supplies that arrived at Lebanon's international airport on Sunday, 6 October. Another 25 metric tons arrived by air and 17 metric tons by road from Jordan via Syria," the statement said.



UNICEF was among the first organizations to deliver humanitarian supplies to Lebanon by road since the significant escalation on 23 September, and more trucks are due to arrive in the coming days. These supplies follow 100 metric tons of medical supplies distributed across the country in recent weeks.



"Hospitals are struggling under the strain of this tragic increase in cases," said UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder. "More medical supplies are urgently needed to ensure the women and children of Lebanon receive the lifesaving care they need. Through the funding support of the United Kingdom, UNICEF has been able to bolster efforts to save lives in Lebanon."



The supplies are distributed across Lebanon's public hospitals, health facilities, and mobile teams.



Beyond medical supplies, UNICEF has distributed 135 metric tons of emergency response supplies within Lebanon since 23 September, including in support of about 60,000 internally displaced people at more than 240 shelters across the country.



"Shelters have received essential relief items, including about 450,000 liters of water, 22,000 blankets, 6,000 mattresses and sleeping bags, 26,000 family hygiene and baby kits, and 12,000 personal hygiene kits for women and adolescent girls. Medical, mental health, and psychosocial support services are also being rolled out at shelters."



Given the scale of needs in Lebanon, UNICEF is urgently appealing to the international community to mobilize humanitarian support and ensure that supply routes into Lebanon remain open and safe passage guaranteed, allowing for the rapid and secure delivery of lifesaving aid to children in need.



UNICEF urged for an urgent ceasefire and called on all parties to protect children and civilian infrastructure and ensure that humanitarian actors can safely reach those in need in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.