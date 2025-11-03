News
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
The 10th session of the Lebanese-Egyptian Higher Joint Committee concluded in Cairo, co-chaired by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, with several ministers and senior officials from both countries in attendance.
The meetings resulted in the signing of 15 agreements, memorandums of understanding, and executive programs covering a wide range of sectors, including economy, trade, transport, education, agriculture, energy, finance, industry, environment, consumer protection, and regulatory cooperation.
Representing Lebanon, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny signed three strategic agreements: a maritime transport cooperation accord aimed at boosting navigation and port collaboration between the two nations; an executive program for the industrial cooperation protocol focusing on strengthening industrial capacity and technology exchange; and a training protocol in civil aviation designed to advance technical expertise and specialized training in the field.
According to a statement from the Public Works Ministry, these agreements mark a strategic step toward deepening integration between Lebanon and Egypt, enhancing development in key sectors such as transport, industry, and aviation. The initiatives, it added, reaffirm both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation and sharing expertise to achieve sustainable progress and growth.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Egypt
Cooperation
Agreements
Joint
Committee
Meeting
Cairo
