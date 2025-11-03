Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

The 10th session of the Lebanese-Egyptian Higher Joint Committee concluded in Cairo, co-chaired by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, with several ministers and senior officials from both countries in attendance.

The meetings resulted in the signing of 15 agreements, memorandums of understanding, and executive programs covering a wide range of sectors, including economy, trade, transport, education, agriculture, energy, finance, industry, environment, consumer protection, and regulatory cooperation.

Representing Lebanon, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny signed three strategic agreements: a maritime transport cooperation accord aimed at boosting navigation and port collaboration between the two nations; an executive program for the industrial cooperation protocol focusing on strengthening industrial capacity and technology exchange; and a training protocol in civil aviation designed to advance technical expertise and specialized training in the field.

According to a statement from the Public Works Ministry, these agreements mark a strategic step toward deepening integration between Lebanon and Egypt, enhancing development in key sectors such as transport, industry, and aviation. The initiatives, it added, reaffirm both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation and sharing expertise to achieve sustainable progress and growth.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Egypt

Cooperation

Agreements

Joint

Committee

Meeting

Cairo

LBCI Next
President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-02

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More