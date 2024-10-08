Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said Hezbollah had been "battered and broken" following continuous strikes against the group and the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.



During a briefing with the northern command, Gallant said Hezbollah "is a battered and broken organization, without significant command and fire capabilities, with a disintegrated leadership following the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah." Earlier on Tuesday the military said about 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel.

AFP