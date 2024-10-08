Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded

Lebanon News
2024-10-08 | 12:35
High views
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
2min
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded

Lebanon's Emergency Government Committee, chaired by Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, has issued its 13th report detailing the ongoing Israeli assaults on Lebanon and the current humanitarian situation.

The report reveals that in the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have conducted 137 airstrikes, bringing the total number of attacks since the start of the aggression to 9,400.

The Lebanese Health Ministry provided an updated death toll and injury count over the same period, with 36 people killed and 150 others injured recorded. This raises the overall toll to 2,119 people killed and 10,019 wounded since the escalation began.

As of Tuesday, 990 displacement centers have been opened, with 781 reaching full capacity. A total of 181,700 displaced individuals are currently registered in these shelters, as reported by the National Operations Room.

Security forces are actively involved in maintaining public order, assisting displaced families, distributing food and fuel, securing shelters, preventing price gouging, and monitoring the borders.

From September 23 to October 8, the General Security documented the movement of 304,897 Syrian citizens and 107,333 Lebanese crossing into Syria.

The Ministerial Emergency Committee will oversee the reception and distribution of international aid to displaced populations across provinces, following transparent guidelines established during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

