Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

Canada announced on Wednesday that it will provide an additional $15 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of Lebanese civilians.



According to a press release by the Government of Canada, this funding will help Canadian and international organizations provide food, water, emergency health care, protection services, and other life-saving assistance.



Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, also announced that Canada will allocate up to $6 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross' Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Appeal and the Humanitarian Coalition's Lebanon Emergency Appeal.



Canada will also send relief items to help the humanitarian response efforts in Lebanon, including 5,000 blankets and 1,000 hygiene kits.



Canada further affirmed that it "remains steadfast in its call for a cessation of hostilities and the need for compliance with international humanitarian law. The safety and well-being of civilians, including humanitarian workers, must be a top priority."