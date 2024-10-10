Paris and Rome to request meeting of European UNIFIL contributors after Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

Paris and Rome intend to hold a meeting of European countries contributing to the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to the French Ministry of Armed Forces, following accusations on Thursday that the Israeli army fired on UNIFIL positions and equipment in southern Lebanon.



The meeting will be held via video conference next week at a yet-to-be-determined date.



The decision was made during a phone call between French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.



Four European countries contribute to UNIFIL: Italy, France, Spain, and Ireland.



AFP