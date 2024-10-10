Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212

Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 15th emergency report detailing the latest Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.



In the past 24 hours, 61 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 9,531.



According to the Health Ministry, the latest death toll includes 28 people killed and 113 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,169 killed and 10,212 injured since the outbreak of violence.



Until now, 1,023 centers have been opened to shelter displaced persons, with 822 of these facilities reaching total capacity. The National Operations Center has registered 186,400 displaced individuals (38,700 families) in official shelters.



Security forces remain deployed across the country, ensuring safety, assisting displaced populations, distributing food and fuel, and preventing price gouging while monitoring border activities.



Between September 23 and October 10, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered the movement of 314,481 Syrian nationals and 111,801 Lebanese returning to Syria.



The government's emergency committee continues to receive and distribute international aid, with European Union support ramping up. The EU has initiated a humanitarian airlift with three flights scheduled, the first of which is set to arrive in Beirut on October 11, carrying essential shelter supplies.



In addition, Canada's Ministry of International Development announced an additional 15 million Canadian dollars in funding to address Lebanon's urgent humanitarian needs.



France's Foreign Ministry also confirmed an international conference for Lebanon, to be held in Paris on October 24 to rally global support for the Lebanese people and their institutions.