News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 15th emergency report detailing the latest Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
In the past 24 hours, 61 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 9,531.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest death toll includes 28 people killed and 113 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,169 killed and 10,212 injured since the outbreak of violence.
Until now, 1,023 centers have been opened to shelter displaced persons, with 822 of these facilities reaching total capacity. The National Operations Center has registered 186,400 displaced individuals (38,700 families) in official shelters.
Security forces remain deployed across the country, ensuring safety, assisting displaced populations, distributing food and fuel, and preventing price gouging while monitoring border activities.
Between September 23 and October 10, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered the movement of 314,481 Syrian nationals and 111,801 Lebanese returning to Syria.
The government's emergency committee continues to receive and distribute international aid, with European Union support ramping up. The EU has initiated a humanitarian airlift with three flights scheduled, the first of which is set to arrive in Beirut on October 11, carrying essential shelter supplies.
In addition, Canada's Ministry of International Development announced an additional 15 million Canadian dollars in funding to address Lebanon's urgent humanitarian needs.
France's Foreign Ministry also confirmed an international conference for Lebanon, to be held in Paris on October 24 to rally global support for the Lebanese people and their institutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Government
Report
Israeli
Attacks
Lebanon
Kill
Next
Israeli officer killed, soldier seriously wounded in southern Lebanon clashes
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following days of similar attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
0
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 18 killed, 92 wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 18 killed, 92 wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:07
UN says safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon is 'increasingly in jeopardy'
Lebanon News
16:07
UN says safety of peacekeepers in Lebanon is 'increasingly in jeopardy'
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh
0
Lebanon News
15:43
Third update: Israeli strikes on Beirut leave 22 dead, 117 wounded
Lebanon News
15:43
Third update: Israeli strikes on Beirut leave 22 dead, 117 wounded
0
Lebanon News
15:36
Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP
Lebanon News
15:36
Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:34
France demands 'explanations' after Israel accused of shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers
Lebanon News
12:34
France demands 'explanations' after Israel accused of shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Israel's UN Envoy proposes relocating UNIFIL forces in Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
12:25
Israel's UN Envoy proposes relocating UNIFIL forces in Lebanon amid rising tensions
0
World News
2024-07-14
US Secret Service denies claims it refused additional protection for Trump
World News
2024-07-14
US Secret Service denies claims it refused additional protection for Trump
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
2
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
4
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
5
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More