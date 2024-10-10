News
Beirut Fire Brigade battles blaze and evacuates residents after Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 14:10
Beirut Fire Brigade battles blaze and evacuates residents after Israeli airstrike
The Beirut Fire Brigade is actively extinguishing a fire caused by an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building in the Al-Nuwayri area. Firefighters are also evacuating residents from the upper floors with the use of an automated ladder.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Fire Brigade
Israeli airstrikes in Bekaa and Baalbek region kill six, injure one
France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24
Lebanon News
02:50
Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah
World News
02:48
Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:45
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
Middle East News
02:25
Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East
Lebanon News
02:50
Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
02:01
First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
00:45
EU chief says Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable'
Lebanon News
17:17
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks, says ready for diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel
Lebanon News
03:51
UAE delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon
