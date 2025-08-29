News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
World News
29-08-2025 | 14:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
The Palestinian Authority on Friday called for the United States to reverse its denial of visas to Palestinian officials due to attend the U.N. General Assembly in September.
In a statement published by the official news agency WAFA, it said the Palestinian presidency "called on the U.S. administration to reconsider and reverse its decision," which would block PA and Palestine Liberation Organisation officials from attending the annual meeting in New York.
The move "stands in clear contradiction to international law and the U.N. Headquarters Agreement," it said. Washington said the move was in response to the PA "undermining the prospects for peace."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Palestinian Authority
United States
General Assembly
Next
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
0
World News
2025-07-28
US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'
World News
2025-07-28
US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-11
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-11
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
World News
10:45
US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state
0
World News
10:45
Japan, India to deepen security, economic ties amid US tariffs
World News
10:45
Japan, India to deepen security, economic ties amid US tariffs
0
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
0
World News
09:57
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
World News
09:57
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
0
World News
2025-08-14
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty
World News
2025-08-14
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
2025-07-12
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
3
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
6
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
7
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
8
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More