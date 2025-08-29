Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting

29-08-2025 | 14:49

Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting

The Palestinian Authority on Friday called for the United States to reverse its denial of visas to Palestinian officials due to attend the U.N. General Assembly in September.

In a statement published by the official news agency WAFA, it said the Palestinian presidency "called on the U.S. administration to reconsider and reverse its decision," which would block PA and Palestine Liberation Organisation officials from attending the annual meeting in New York.

The move "stands in clear contradiction to international law and the U.N. Headquarters Agreement," it said. Washington said the move was in response to the PA "undermining the prospects for peace."

AFP
 

