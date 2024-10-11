Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon

The Israeli military announced Friday that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of Israel's internal security agency conducted a security assessment in South Lebanon on Thursday.



In a video released by the army, Halevi stated, "We continue to act against the enemy and will not stop until we ensure the safe return of residents (who evacuated from the north), not just now but with a long-term perspective."



He further emphasized, "If anyone considers rebuilding these villages again, they will learn that it is futile to develop terror infrastructure, as the Israeli army will once again neutralize their capabilities."