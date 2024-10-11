The head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, stated on Friday that Israeli military censorship is concealing both its battlefield and internal losses.



He told reporters that Israel continues to bomb Beirut's southern suburbs under "false claims" of targeting weapon depots, stating that such allegations "no longer fool anyone."



He further criticized the lack of international oversight or accountability for Israel's actions.



"I tell the enemy [Israel], you've only seen a fraction of what's to come, and I assure you the resistance is strong, strategically managing its operations based on battlefield conditions," Afif noted.



The head of Hezbollah's media office condemned Thursday's Israeli aggression on Beirut, saying: "We are committed to national unity and internal solidarity, and I tell the displaced people that we are determined to do everything we can for you."



"Our absolute priority is to defeat the enemy and force them to stop their aggression by force, yet we are open to any effort to end the aggression," he continued.