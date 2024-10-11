UNRWA chief: Many Palestinians camps in Lebanon empty after Israeli strikes

Most Palestinian refugees living in camps in southern Lebanon or near Beirut have fled following escalating Israeli strikes, the head of the United Nations agency on Palestine refugees said on Friday, drawing parallels with mass displacement in Gaza.



UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters that the agency continued to provide services to the most vulnerable left behind - and that repeatedly fleeing was sadly "part of the history" of Palestinians.



"Now, that's part, unfortunately, of the plight, but if you compare with what happened also in Gaza recently, you might have heard me describing how people are constantly being moved like pinballs. And one of the fears is that we replicate a situation similar to the one we have seen until now in Gaza," he said.





Reuters