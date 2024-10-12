Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

Israeli airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Friday killed seven people and wounded at least 12, according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.



Three people were killed and six others were injured in an airstrike on the town of Baysarieh, while three more were killed and five others were wounded in a separate strike on Ansariyeh.



In Ghaziyeh, one person was killed, and another was injured in the nearby town of Aadloun, the statement said.