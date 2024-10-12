Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross coordinates with international agencies for volunteers' safety

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 05:15
High views
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross coordinates with international agencies for volunteers&#39; safety
2min
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross coordinates with international agencies for volunteers' safety

The Secretary-General of the Red Cross, Georges Kettaneh, told LBCI that the organization is closely coordinating with international agencies to ensure the safety of its volunteers and expedite aid deliveries to high-risk and isolated areas.

Kettaneh emphasized that the Lebanese Red Cross keeps the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNIFIL informed about all movements and missions, particularly along the border, to protect volunteers.

"We are preparing clearly marked aid convoys bearing the Lebanese Red Cross symbol to deliver assistance as quickly as possible to dangerous and isolated areas," Kettaneh said.

Currently, the Red Cross is transporting medical supplies and diesel fuel to Tebnin Governmental Hospital, with funding from the ICRC and in coordination with the government’s emergency committee.

Aid is also being delivered to the western Bekaa, Rachaya, and Zahle, with Baalbek expected to be the next destination.

"We are doing our best to meet everyone's needs and will continue to do so," Kettaneh added.

Lebanon News

Red Cross

Georges Kettaneh

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
