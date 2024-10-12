Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday visited the site of the deadliest Israeli strike on central Beirut in recent weeks, accompanied by two Hezbollah lawmakers, an AFP photographer said.



A source close to Hezbollah has said that the air raid on Thursday night in the densely populated Basta area, which killed at least 22 people, had targeted the group's security chief Wafiq Safa, but his fate remains unknown.



AFP