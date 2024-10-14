News
Beirut Port operations proceeding 'almost normally,' says Chairman
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port operations proceeding 'almost normally,' says Chairman
Omar Itani, chairman and director general of Beirut Port, said operations at the port are proceeding "almost normally" despite ongoing challenges.
In an interview with LBCI, Itani emphasized the rapid unloading of food and medical supplies.
"The Port of Beirut has always been, and remains, a vital artery for Lebanon," Itani said. "We are working hard to release as much cargo as possible, and the import and export processes are taking place almost normally."
Itani expressed gratitude to the port's employees and contractors for their efforts to expedite the release of goods during this challenging period.
Lebanon News
Omar Itani
Beirut
Port
Exports
Supplies
Imports
Learn More