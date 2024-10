Sources informed LBCI that Ahmad Fakih from Aitaroun has been identified as the tenant of the house targeted on Aitou-Ehden road in the Zgharta district, not the Al-Manar TV reporter, as initially speculated.



The building, which housed multiple families, has seen the death toll rise to 18, based on preliminary information.

The Lebanese Red Cross also confirmed that 18 people were killed and four were injured in the Israeli strike on Aitou-Ehden road.