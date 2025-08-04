News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netherlands uses new NATO channel to pay for US arms for Ukraine
World News
04-08-2025 | 14:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netherlands uses new NATO channel to pay for US arms for Ukraine
The Netherlands said on Monday it will contribute 500 million euros ($578 million) to purchase U.S. military equipment for Ukraine, becoming the first NATO country to contribute to a new mechanism to supply Kyiv with American weapons.
President Donald Trump said last month the U.S. would provide weapons to Ukraine, paid for by European allies, but he did not provide details on how this would work.
"As the first NATO ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles)," Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X.
Reuters
World News
Netherlands
NATO
US
Arms
Ukraine
Next
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
Russia cancels tsunami warning for Kamchatka after quake, dormant volcano erupts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-24
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
World News
2025-06-24
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
0
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
0
World News
2025-06-25
NATO allies declare Russia 'long-term threat', affirm support for Ukraine
World News
2025-06-25
NATO allies declare Russia 'long-term threat', affirm support for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
0
World News
11:28
EU to suspend US tariff countermeasures for 6 months
World News
11:28
EU to suspend US tariff countermeasures for 6 months
0
World News
11:18
Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
World News
11:18
Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
0
World News
08:36
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
World News
08:36
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
World News
2025-07-09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)
Lebanon News
02:41
Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)
2
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
Lebanon News
04:13
Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions
3
Lebanon News
03:21
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
Lebanon News
03:21
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
5
Lebanon News
02:20
On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’
Lebanon News
02:20
On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’
6
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
7
Lebanon News
05:16
UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary
Lebanon News
05:16
UK lowers flag in tribute, renews call for justice on Beirut blast anniversary
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More