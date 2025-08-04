Netherlands uses new NATO channel to pay for US arms for Ukraine

04-08-2025 | 14:55
Netherlands uses new NATO channel to pay for US arms for Ukraine
Netherlands uses new NATO channel to pay for US arms for Ukraine

The Netherlands said on Monday it will contribute 500 million euros ($578 million) to purchase U.S. military equipment for Ukraine, becoming the first NATO country to contribute to a new mechanism to supply Kyiv with American weapons.

President Donald Trump said last month the U.S. would provide weapons to Ukraine, paid for by European allies, but he did not provide details on how this would work.

"As the first NATO ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles)," Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X.

Reuters

World News

Netherlands

NATO

US

Arms

Ukraine

