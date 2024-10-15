Human Rights Commission says many victims of Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon are women and children

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that it received information indicating that most of the victims from the Israeli airstrike on a building in northern Lebanon were women and children.



The airstrike resulted in 22 fatalities.



Jeremy Laurence, the spokesperson for the commission, stated during a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question about the strike in the town of Aitou on Monday, "What we are hearing is that among the deceased are 12 women and two children."



He added, "We know the strike was on a four-story residential building. Considering these factors, we have serious concerns regarding international humanitarian law, the laws of war, and the principles of distinction and proportionality," calling for an investigation into the incident.



Reuters